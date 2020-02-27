|
|
Norma Spencer Aherron, 86, passed away on 2/24/2020. A longtime resident of the Peninsula, she was a native of Roxboro, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Theodore Aherron (Ted). Norma is survived by her sons, Martin and his wife, Shelley Minkoff, David and his wife, Dawn; and two grandchildren, Dana and Dillon. Norma graduated from Danville Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, as a registered nurse. She worked for a local pediatric practice, and then for many years at the psychiatric unit of Riverside Hospital. Norma was long time member and past president of the Hampton Charter Chapter of the ABWA. Singing was an enduring pastime starting in high school. She performed a solo at her nursing school graduation. Norma enjoyed singing in several church choirs over the years. She enjoyed local musical and dramatic theater. A private memorial will take place at a later date. Interment will be in the Spencer family plot in Burchwood Cemetery, Roxboro, NC. Those wishing to honor Norma's memory can make a donation to Animal Aid Society Inc., 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666?. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020