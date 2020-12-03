1/1
Norma Virginia White
On November 28, 2020, God called our beloved Norma Virginia White to join the heavenly host. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Due to the current health pandemic, only 50 people may be in attendance with face coverings and social distancing being required. Facebook Livestream will be available for this service. Mrs. White may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences at whitingsfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
