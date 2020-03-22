|
|
Norman C. Overstreet, 82, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home in Hampton, VA. Norman was born on June 7, 1937 in Bedford, VA, to Jack and Ethel Overstreet. Norman lived most of his adult life in Hampton, VA and loved to fish the waters off Fort Monroe and the surrounding areas. He also loved to work with his hands and enjoyed working on old classic cars and shared his hobby with family and friends. You could usually find Norman tinkering with an old Chevy in the driveway. Norman was a truck driver and brickmason by trade and worked well into his life. Norman is preceded in death by both parents; and sisters, Annie Ellis, Margaret Porter, and Jenny Todd. He is survived by sons, David Overstreet of Yorktown, VA and Ric Overstreet of Gloucester, VA; daughter, Debbie Morris of Orlando, FL; sisters, Shirley Saunders of Hampton, VA, Judy Knight of Hampton, VA, Mary Leber of New Kent, VA, Betty Cooke of Athens, WV, and Thelma Hudson of Chiefland, FL; brother Ronnie Overstreet of Hampton, VA; and numerous grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the , but please consider donating to charities that support our local hospitals and health care workers on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawnwoodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020