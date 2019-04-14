|
|
Norman Carroll Peters, age 64, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. A commercial fisherman in the 80's, Norman worked for the Seaford Scallop Company. He later worked for S & S Marine in Hampton. He loved to fish in the Chesapeake Bay, and especially enjoyed catching tatug. He also had a passion for drag racing in the NHRA. He is survived by his son, Kelly Carr.Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions 757-825-8070 www.Berceusefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 14, 2019