Dr. Norman D. "Woody" Glasscock left this world unexpectedly to join his Heavenly Father on June 2, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1928, to Norman and Sudie Glasscock in Wichita, Kansas. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma, he served in the Navy Reserve and was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Woody returned to the University of Oklahoma for his Master's Degree, then graduating from the University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry. After practicing family dentistry in New Mexico, he returned to school to specialize in Periodontics and joined the faculty of the University of Kansas Medical School, later working at the Veterans Hospital in Kansas City. Subsequently, he was promoted to the Department of Veterans Affairs National Office in Washington D.C. serving in several official positions for the dental and medical activities of the VA Hospital. He came to the Hampton VA Medical Center as Chief of Dental Service in 1981, before being reassigned to National Headquarters in 1993. During his career, he taught at several schools of Dentistry including the VCU School of Dentistry in Richmond, Virginia. Upon retirement, he and his wife made their permanent home in Yorktown, Virginia. Woody was a Sunday School teacher in the Nelms class of Chestnut United Methodist Church, serving on numerous committees as well as being Lay Speaker for the Peninsula District. He was active in the Exchange Club of Hampton Roads and a tutor at Peninsula Roads. He served as a docent at the Mariners Museum for 25 years. Woody and his wife also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. He loved traveling with his wife, family, and special friends. One of his favorite places to spend time was at their house in Nags Head and he relished time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Woody was a member of several professional organizations; however, he felt his greatest accomplishment was his marriage to his loving wife, Kathryn, for almost 67 years and their special offspring: two daughters – Janet Hawkins (Richard) of Midlothian, Va., Jerri Karstetter (Paul) of Centreville, Va. and one son, Jack Glasscock (Georgia) of Annandale, Va. He was very proud of his seven grandchildren – Jenni Thompson (Ashley), Bernadette Hawkins (Brent), Kyle Hawkins, Philip Karstetter (Kelli), Amanda Karstetter, Jake Norman Glasscock, and Karly Glasscock and three great-grandchildren - Brynn Hawkins and Scott and Kevin Thompson. Woody was especially proud of his grandson, Brent Hawkins' accomplishments, as a graduate of Virginia Tech, who was taken from this earth too soon. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one son, Joseph Harold. Woody is survived by one brother, Gary DeLaune of San Antonio, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m. Family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. The family wants to thank the exceptional staff in the SICU at Riverside Regional Medical Center for the sterling care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Chestnut Memorial Church, 1024 Harpersville, Rd., Newport News, Virginia 23601 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org). Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019