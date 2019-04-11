Norman D. Price, 80, of West Point, passed away April 10, 2019. He was the owner and operator of Price T.V. & Appliance for 30 years until retiring and transitioning the duties onto his son, Tracy. Between the busyness of his work, Norman still found time to enjoy fishing, making clocks, quilting and working with stained glass. Norman was a familiar face around town who will be missed.He is survived by his son, Tracy; grandchildren, Jeremy, Loren Brooke, Aaron and Katie; great-granddaughter, Adayla; and his longtime friend and companion, Nancy King. He is also survived by brothers, William "Red" Price, Leon Price (Jean); sister, Melba Zielke (Jack); as well as a host of niece, nephews, and other family members. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 PM, Thursday, April 11th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, VA 23181. A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Friday, also at the funeral home, and interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to West Point Volunteer Fire & Rescue, PO Box X, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary