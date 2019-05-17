Norman Senechal son of Aldea Dumont, and Jules Senechal. Father of Laurie, Norma Jean, and Jason Norman. Loved by many; he was a husband, friend, brother, and father. One of his proudest accomplishments was to serve his country - to which he received the following known medals, Army of occupation, Efficiency honor fidelity, Korean, National defence, and Korean service awards. Not only did he serve his country, he served his community by volunteer service for many years, including Habitat for Humanity. The other proudest accomplishment was to be a father, grandfather, and great grandfather - he loved and adored each of them. If you are moved to provide financial support, donations are welcomed at: gf.me/u/ssqd9z o .To provide your support in person, please join us here: 86 Bacons Castle Trl, Surry, Virginia 23883 Saturday May 18th, 2019 at 2pm. Repose en paix Norman Senechal. Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary