Norman Wayne Harbour, 59, of Henrico, VA, closed his eyes April 22nd in this world, and opened them in heaven. Norman was quite the sports enthusiast and loved to hunt. Even though he was a rugged man, he enjoyed being an artist and poet, he was a real renaissance man and a true gentleman. Norman was a devoted husband and beloved uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Delores Harbour; and two brothers, Michael and Leon Harbour.Norman is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Missy Harbour; four sisters, Nancy, Mona, Susan and Anita; three brothers from another mother, Blaine Garrett, Devon Nease and Kenny Phoenix. The Lord also blessed Norman by placing ones he loved dearly in his life, Jordan Garrett, Brett Matschke, Amber Nease, Alex Garrett, Ryan Matschke and Perry Yeatts. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, May 4th at Olive Branch Christian Church, 7643 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188. The family will receive friends 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Friday, May 3rd at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Olive Branch Building and Youth Fund (address above). Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019