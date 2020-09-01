1/2
Norris Apperson
Norris Apperson, 84, passed quietly from this earth and into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born February 28, 1936, a lifelong resident of Newport News. Norris attended Wilson School, played football with the East End Blue Devils and the Newport News High School Trojans. He graduated from Newport News High School in 1954, going on to attend and play football for the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. Norris retired after over 40 years of service with Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock Company. He loved golf and continued to follow the game even after his playing days were over.

Norris was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 59 years, Patricia W. Apperson; his brother, Lemuel "Pat" Apperson; and his parents, Lemuel R. and Mary Alice Apperson. He is survived by daughters, Cyndi Hefner (John) and Melinda McGowan (Seamus); granddaughters, Caiti McGowan, Jennifer McGowan (Pablo Siekiviza), and Valerie Kiziltas (Serdar); great-granddaughters, Emma and Alice Siekiviza, and Hailey Kiziltas; nephews, Lem Apperson (Debbie and Elizabeth) and Sam Apperson (Ron Braswell).

Heartfelt thanks go out to The Newport staff for their dedication, love and care over the last year and a half. You are all true heroes, especially during these unprecedented times.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lackey Clinic or the Peninsula Rescue Mission. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
August 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Loughmiller Family
Friend
