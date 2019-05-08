|
HAMPTON – Norris E. Lamb, 88, was born July 17,1930 in South Norfolk(Chesapeake, VA). He transitioned from this earth to his heavenly home on April 30, 2019.Viewing on Thursday, May 9th from 5pm to 8pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel - 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. Funeral Service will be on Friday, May 10th at 11:00am, at Bethel AME Church, 94 W. Lincoln Street, Hampton, VA 23669.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Norris Lamb to the following: "Bethel AME Church Building Fund", http://www.bethelhame.com/church/Hampton-Newport News Kappa Alpha Psi Achievement Foundation, PO Box 7487, Hampton, VA 23666
Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2019