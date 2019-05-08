Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Resources
More Obituaries for Norris Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norris E. Lamb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norris E. Lamb Obituary
HAMPTON – Norris E. Lamb, 88, was born July 17,1930 in South Norfolk(Chesapeake, VA). He transitioned from this earth to his heavenly home on April 30, 2019.Viewing on Thursday, May 9th from 5pm to 8pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel - 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. Funeral Service will be on Friday, May 10th at 11:00am, at Bethel AME Church, 94 W. Lincoln Street, Hampton, VA 23669.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made In Memory of Norris Lamb to the following: "Bethel AME Church Building Fund", http://www.bethelhame.com/church/Hampton-Newport News Kappa Alpha Psi Achievement Foundation, PO Box 7487, Hampton, VA 23666
Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now