Norris Hall Richardson, 85, of Mathews, Virginia died peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was raised and lived most of his life on Stutt's Creek in Mathews. He graduated from Mathews High School and then went to the University of Richmond, receiving a degree in political science. He spent his career teaching the young people of York and Mathews County. He loved the Chesapeake Bay and spent many years as a member of the Mathews County Wetlands Board. He also loved sailing, gardening, the stock market, and duplicate bridge. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Harrison Richardson; three sons, John Richardson (Jenny), Michael Richardson and Andrew Richardson (Ryoko). He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Hannah Richardson, Davis Richardson, Cole Richardson, Ashe Richardson, Jack Richardson, Ryan Richardson and also a sister Sarah Carneal. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hands Across Mathews. The family would like to give thanks to the wonderful staff at Heron Cove for their love and kindness. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia assisted the family.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
