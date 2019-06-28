|
NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Obdulia F. Torres passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3rd, at St. Jerome's Church on 116 Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News, VA. A Catholic funeral mass will be led by Father Patrick Baffour-Akoto Deacon Eric Palm and a reception will follow. The interment will take place at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riverside Hospice Foundation; 12420 Warwick Blvd. Suite 6E; Newport News, VA 23606. View full obituary and post condolences on our online guestbook at https://amoryfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Daily Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019