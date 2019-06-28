Home

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Church
116 Denbigh Blvd.
Newport News, VA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome's Church
116 Denbigh Blvd.
Newport News, VA
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
Obdulia F. Torres

Obdulia F. Torres Obituary
NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Obdulia F. Torres passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3rd, at St. Jerome's Church on 116 Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News, VA. A Catholic funeral mass will be led by Father Patrick Baffour-Akoto Deacon Eric Palm and a reception will follow. The interment will take place at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riverside Hospice Foundation; 12420 Warwick Blvd. Suite 6E; Newport News, VA 23606. View full obituary and post condolences on our online guestbook at https://amoryfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Daily Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019
