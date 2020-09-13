1/1
Octavia A. Braxton
1949 - 2020
Octavia A. Braxton went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1949, daughter of the late Clara Bell and Matthew Fenton Sr. Octavia was educated in the York County school system. At an early age she gave her life to Christ and was an active member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She retired from Colonial Williamsburg.

Octavia was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew "Dickie" Fenton Jr.; her daughter, Stacy Pollard; and grandchild, Edmond Braxton III. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edmond Braxton Sr.; four daughters, Andrea Gresham (Roland), Gail Braxton, Vanessa Braxton, Odessa Braxton-Strong (Trenton Sr.) and one son, Edmond Braxton Jr., (Artina); eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Novella Palmer (Robert), Burnette Fenton-Jones (Joseph), Viola Berkley (Carl) and Alberta Broaddus; two brothers, Frank Palmer and George Palmer (Shirley); her beloved dog, Dooney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that she loved so dearly.

A viewing for Mrs. Octavia Braxton will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA. The service will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 beginning at 12 p.m. Due to the current health pandemic, a live-stream service will also be held during the service. Face masks and social distancing will be required if attending. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
