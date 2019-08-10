Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5405 Roanoke Avenue
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Odell Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Odell B. Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Odell B. Howard Obituary
Pastor Odell B. Howard, 83, the pastor of Christian Fellowship Outreach Center, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 2, 2019.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Eugene Howard Jr., Tony Howard; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mrs. Doris L. Epps, Mrs. Linda White (Pastor Kerry), Jeanny Gibbs (Ray); two brothers, Leon Blunt (Sharon), Linwood Blunt Jr. (Darlene); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; a special great-granddaughter, "Miss Bree Bree."

Viewing will be held 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Her Homegoing celebration will take place 11:00 a.m Monday, August 12, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., NN, Va. 23605. The Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Odell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now