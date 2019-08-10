|
Pastor Odell B. Howard, 83, the pastor of Christian Fellowship Outreach Center, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 2, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Eugene Howard Jr., Tony Howard; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mrs. Doris L. Epps, Mrs. Linda White (Pastor Kerry), Jeanny Gibbs (Ray); two brothers, Leon Blunt (Sharon), Linwood Blunt Jr. (Darlene); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; a special great-granddaughter, "Miss Bree Bree."
Viewing will be held 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. Her Homegoing celebration will take place 11:00 a.m Monday, August 12, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., NN, Va. 23605. The Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 10, 2019