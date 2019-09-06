|
Odell C. Swall, 88, of Carrollton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Odell was born on December 9, 1930 in Isle of Wight County, VA, to Ben and Sadie Crocker. She was an active member of Parkview Baptist Church, where she had been a member of the Caring Sunday school class.
Odell was married to Jacob Swall, Sr. from 1949 until his death in 2013. In addition to her husband, Odell was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. She is survived by sons, Jake Swall (Jenny) and Ben Swall; two granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News, followed immediately by a memorial service at noon. Interment will take place at Peninsula Memorial Park after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Parkview Baptist Church (604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA, 23605), the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department (15020 Carrollton Blvd., PO Box 77, Carrollton, VA 23314), or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Peninsula Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019