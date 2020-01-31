|
Odessa Poor Robertson passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 85. She was a native of Bedford, Va. and was a resident of Newport News. She retired from Riverside Regional Medical Center in 1997 after 30 years as an Administrative Secretary. Odessa was a member of the Agape II Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church at Newport News.
She was preceded in death by her three husbands, Ike Miller, Jesse Poor, Sr. and J.D. Robertson; parents, Ocie and Brady Bowles; brother, Elton M. Bowles; and close friend, Don Fischer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Renae Bryant (Clyde) and Rochelle Chassells; four grandchildren, Lindsey Jones (Brian), James Bryant (Andressa), Jessica Lohr (Brad) and Chelsea Chassells (Chad); five great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Lee Bowles; and special niece, Ruby Sheppard.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held later. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020