OKEY TRAVIS WILSON
Gloucester, VA. – Okey Travis Wilson, Jr., 48, passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Okey was born in Newport News and was a lifetime peninsula resident and living in Gloucester since 1997. He was the owner and operator of Okey Wilson Trucking in Hayes, VA. His life was his business.

He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Okey T. Wilson, Sr. and is survived by his sister Toni Wilson and aunts, Joan Hayes, Louella (Cook) Owens, Ruth (Shome) Smith, Jennie Fleming and Ellie Mansfield and 5 uncles Johnny Diehl, William Bill Diehl, Donnie Diehl, Gilbert Diehl and Mark Diehl and numerous cousins. Special friends Danny Easley and Eddie Sheppard and a special thank you to Dawn Smith for all his help to the family.

Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday May 14, 2020 in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visiting hour are 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday with 10 people at a time in Amory Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
All of us at Williams Industrial send our condolences for the family. He was a great guy and a great friend. He will truly be missed
Williams Industrial
Friend
May 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Genuine, caring, kind, and funny are how I would describe my early childhood memories of Okey.
Jason Burgess
Friend
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Okey's family and friends. I met Okey and saw him when he would come to visit and care for his father, who resided at St. Francis Nursing Center where I worked and cared for Okey, Sr., prior to his passing years ago. It was evident that Okey was a dedicated son who cherished his parents. I now work with Okey's big sister, Toni, who was always so proud of him. His passing is such a great loss to family, friends, and the community at large. Grief can be so hard, but I pray that the special memories of Okey will help you to cope during this difficult time. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Emily Hughes
May 13, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your passing - Okey, you will be missed by so many! Your quick wit and sense of humor always had us laughing! You, Eddie, Heather and myself always had so much fun even when it was aggravating each other. I hold a special place in my heart for those memories! Rest in peace my dear friend!
Kelly Holloway
Friend
May 13, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Terri Russell
May 13, 2020
So sad to hear of okeys passing it is a truly sad time in the trucking commuinity.he will be greatly missed my thoughts a prayers to his family ...RIP Okey you shift is over we will take it from heree driver......
Gary Rice
Family
May 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to Okeys family and friends. I have fond memories of Okey going all the way back to Elementary school. Okey was a genuinely kind, generous person and he will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Rick AtLee
Friend
