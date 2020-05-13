Gloucester, VA. – Okey Travis Wilson, Jr., 48, passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020. Okey was born in Newport News and was a lifetime peninsula resident and living in Gloucester since 1997. He was the owner and operator of Okey Wilson Trucking in Hayes, VA. His life was his business.



He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Okey T. Wilson, Sr. and is survived by his sister Toni Wilson and aunts, Joan Hayes, Louella (Cook) Owens, Ruth (Shome) Smith, Jennie Fleming and Ellie Mansfield and 5 uncles Johnny Diehl, William Bill Diehl, Donnie Diehl, Gilbert Diehl and Mark Diehl and numerous cousins. Special friends Danny Easley and Eddie Sheppard and a special thank you to Dawn Smith for all his help to the family.



Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday May 14, 2020 in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visiting hour are 3:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday with 10 people at a time in Amory Funeral Home.



