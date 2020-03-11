|
|
O.L. "Dee" deLadurantaye, 93, of Hampton, VA passed away on March 6, 2020. She was born in Couch, Missouri to Zachary and Mae Langston. Dee moved to Hampton in 1967 following the death of her husband, Louis deLadurantaye.
Dee retired from the Hampton Public Library after many years of dedicated service. She was an active member of St. Rose of Lima and Korean Martyrs Catholic Church as well as a patron of the arts.
Left to cherish Dee's memory are her daughter, Yolande Snead (Danny), her granddaughters Maria Harper Thomas and Lucie Snead Brewer (Phillipe), her great-granddaughters Seren and Helen Brewer, and a number of other relatives and loyal friends.
A mass will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00am at St. Rose of Lima and Korean Martyrs Catholic Church, 2114 Bay Ave., Hampton, VA 23661. The family will receive friends at the parish hall at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or to a . Riverside-Altmeyer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020