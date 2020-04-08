Home

Olan O. Louke, 87, of Lanexa, VA, passed away April 5, 2020. He has now gone to be with his wife, Roberta, who passed away in 2012. Olan's goal in life was providing for his family. He was a proud member of Ironworkers Local Union #79 for 72 years. He spent his spare time hunting and fishing with family and friends. He will be missed by a lot of people. He is survived by his five children, Tommy Louke (Ginger), Carolyn Daliege (Gene), Patricia Bombaro (John), Catherine Louke and Bruce Louke (Rebecca); nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; and a sister, Myrtle McCauley. A private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to . Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020
