Olen Smith Evans, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Hidenwood in Newport News. A native of Poquoson, Virginia, he was a 1950 graduate of Poquoson High School and completed his bachelor's degree at Randolph-Macon College prior to serving in the United States Army. He attended William and Mary College and completed his master's degree at Hampton University. Olen was a long-time teacher, coach, athletic director and principal at Poquoson High School until retirement in 1990. As athletic director, he introduced wrestling as a sport to expand the range of options for his athletes. He utilized his positions to serve as a mentor to positively influence the lives of others.
Olen was descended from long lines of commercial watermen whose roots extend deep into the history of Poquoson. His ancestry includes the Evans, Insley, West and Messick families. Interestingly, he was one of 64 first cousins. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating with family and friends on the Chesapeake Bay.
Olen was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elva Insley Evans. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Emily James Evans, children Olen Evans, Jr., and fiancé Sherry Collier, Teresa Evans Hux and husband David, grandchildren MeLaina Evans Ramos, Hunter Evans and wife Holle, Jake Evans, Stephanie Hux Wilk and husband Zygmunt and Melanie Hux and great-grandchildren Leilani, Lorenzo and Emma Jean. He is also survived by his brother Robert Carroll Evans, and wife Karen, and their children Roane Evans, Darlene Berryman and Monica Evans and their families.
In lieu of flowers, please consider expressions of sympathy in the form of contributions to the Olen Evans, Sr., Memorial Scholarship fund. Poquoson Education Foundation will receive the contributions which may be mailed to PO Box 2425, Poquoson, VA 23662 with an indication as to its' purpose. Cards may be sent to the Evans family at Teresa's home at 21 Dorothy Drive, Poquoson, VA 23662.
The Evans family would like to thank the Memory Care unit at The Hidenwood and Hospice Community Care for the love and comfort they provided to Olen during this time.
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements. Due to the current COVID-19 related circumstances, a private immediate-family funeral and burial will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church cemetery in Hampton. A Celebration of Olen's Life will be held at a later date when the circumstances permit. Information will be posted on ClaytorRollins.com where your favorite memories may be shared.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020