Oleta "Melida" (Miller) Mick, age 75, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born June 14, 1943 in Dille, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence and Daisy Miller. Melida was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Roy Mick; her sisters, Carolyn (Miller) Wilson, Emily (Miller) Woods; her nephews, Ethen Flint and Addison Parsons; and her daughter-in-law, Renee (Drumsta) Mick. After retiring from 7 Eleven in 2014, Melida enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. She looked forward to her weekly play dates and spent many afternoons streaming their sport activities. Melida is survived by her two sons, William Kenneth Mick and his wife, Rosemarie of Granby, MA and Douglas Steven Mick of Newport News, VA; brother, Danny Miller and wife, Carrie of Summersville, WV; four sisters, Shirley Flint and husband, Roger of Gassaway, WV, Marilyn Miller and husband, Phil of Clarksburg, WV, Kay Thorne and husband, Bill (deceased) of Gassaway, WV; 11 grandchildren who were the light of her life, Rachel and Collin Mick, Rebecca, Reilly and Sheridan Mick, Joshua and Jonathan Guzman, Isabella, Cynthia and Julian Herrera, Richard Alston III; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving extended family, Bertha Banister and her husband, Henry, Selestina Herrera and her husband, David, Teresita Banister, Maria Robinson and her husband, Russel, all of Newport News, VA. Funeral Service will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, WV with Reverend Mark Stump officiating. Interment will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Strange Creek, WV. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.