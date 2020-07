Olga Morgan, 87, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at her home in Newport News VA, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is survived by her son Gabe Morgan Sr. and daughters Dionisa Lynch and Yolanda Chambers. Funeral services will be private under the care of Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel. Memorials may be made to Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Ave, Hampton, VA 23661. For more information please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com