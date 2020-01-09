Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
1949 - 2020
Olin David Cooper Obituary
Olin "David" Cooper, 71, passed away at his home in Gloucester peacefully surrounded by his family on his birthday January 6, 2020, after a Valiant Fight with Cancer. David was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, on January 6, 1949, moved with his family to York County in 1957, then made his home in Gloucester County. He retired in April 2019, from Newport News Waterworks Department with 35 years as General Services Manager.

He was preceded in death by his Father (Pop) Olen Cooper, Mother (Mom) Gladys Lee Cooper and Father In-law Bob Brewster and survived by his loving wife of 30 years Lisa K. Cooper, two sons Todd M. Cooper, wife Dana, Thomas C. Cooper, grandchildren, Harrison Taylor, Morgan Cooper, David Wayne Cooper, sister Shirley Adams husband, Bob, Mother In-law Ann Brewster, Sister In-law Melissa Crawford, husband Henry, Niece, Teresa Gibson husband Tom, Nephews, Brett Crawford, wife Savanah, Joshua Crawford wife Rachel, Great Niece, Christina Gibson, Great Nephews, Jase Henry Crawford, William Henry Crawford and Hayden Brett Crawford. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020, from noon until 1:00 at Hogg Funeral Home, followed by a service of remembrance in the chapel at 1:00 pm, officiated by Henry Crawford. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, please make donations to the , #20 Kroger Center, Suite 233, Norfolk, VA 23502. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 9, 2020
