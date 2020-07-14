Olive Madalene Nightengale McCormick, 88, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living of Williamsburg.
Madalene was born in James City County to John and Olive Nightengale on July 17, 1931.
In previous years, Madalene enjoyed her circle meetings at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, visiting with shut-in's, garage sales, and playing bingo. She was very proud of receiving her G.E.D. certificate at the age of 51.
Christmas was her favorite time of the year, and she enjoyed the decorating, cooking and buying presents. She loved to sew and do Arts and Crafts. There probably isn't a family member without at least one of her homemade gifts.
Madalene was predeceased by her husband, Thomas C. McCormick; her parents; and her siblings, Florence Ellis, Carolyn Glass, Frances Wharam and Edward Nightengale.
She is survived by her four children, daughters, Frances M. Carlton (Russell) of Williamsburg and Virginia Sue McCormick of Newport News; sons, John Thomas McCormick (Debbie) of Williamsburg and Thomas Carper McCormick, Jr. (Pat); brother, John "Morris" Nightengale (Muriel); grandchildren, Brenda C. Cummins (Darrel), Douglas Carlton (Angel) and Shannon Hughes; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two beloved nieces, Beulah West (Shelton) and Sandra Rutherford; and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17 at Nelsen Funeral Home, where a memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM. Her son, Thomas McCormick, will officiate. Guests will be required to wear masks. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grove Christian Outreach Center or Grace Hospice of Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
