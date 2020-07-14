1/1
Olive Madalene Nightengale McCormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olive's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olive Madalene Nightengale McCormick, 88, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living of Williamsburg.

Madalene was born in James City County to John and Olive Nightengale on July 17, 1931.

In previous years, Madalene enjoyed her circle meetings at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, visiting with shut-in's, garage sales, and playing bingo. She was very proud of receiving her G.E.D. certificate at the age of 51.

Christmas was her favorite time of the year, and she enjoyed the decorating, cooking and buying presents. She loved to sew and do Arts and Crafts. There probably isn't a family member without at least one of her homemade gifts.

Madalene was predeceased by her husband, Thomas C. McCormick; her parents; and her siblings, Florence Ellis, Carolyn Glass, Frances Wharam and Edward Nightengale.

She is survived by her four children, daughters, Frances M. Carlton (Russell) of Williamsburg and Virginia Sue McCormick of Newport News; sons, John Thomas McCormick (Debbie) of Williamsburg and Thomas Carper McCormick, Jr. (Pat); brother, John "Morris" Nightengale (Muriel); grandchildren, Brenda C. Cummins (Darrel), Douglas Carlton (Angel) and Shannon Hughes; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two beloved nieces, Beulah West (Shelton) and Sandra Rutherford; and several other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 17 at Nelsen Funeral Home, where a memorial service will follow at 12:00 PM. Her son, Thomas McCormick, will officiate. Guests will be required to wear masks. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grove Christian Outreach Center or Grace Hospice of Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved