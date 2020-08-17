Olive W. Hopson was born in Clinton, NC to the late Rev. Jeremiah and Leolar Williams on July 24, 1945. She graduated from Sampson High School, earned a BA in English from Fayetteville State University and later a MA in Guidance Counseling from Hampton Institute.



Olive began her teaching career in Washington, DC and relocated to Hampton, VA where she taught English at Lindsay Middle and Hampton High Schools. She went on to become a guidance counselor at Hampton High where she was awarded the "Outstanding Educator Award."



She was married to Russell B. Hopson of Yorktown, VA. To this union, a son Russell Williams Hopson was born. He currently resides in Atlanta, GA.



She was a longtime member at First Baptist Church King Street in Hampton, VA where she participated in Gospel choir, Bible Study and spoke at various programs.



Olive was a life-member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a Golden Soror and served as President of the Lambda Omega Chapter in Newport News. Olive was initiated into the Hampton (VA) Chapter of The Links, Inc. and actively served the organization for 30 years.



Olive was a resident of Durham Regent Retirement Community in Durham, NC. She is survived by one son, Russell W. Hopson; a sister, Mrs. Alice W. Hughley (Dr. Carey Hughley); a brother, Dr. Jesse Williams (Dr. Noralean Williams). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



