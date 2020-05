Or Copy this URL to Share

Olivia L. Valentine, 90, departed this life on May 17, 2020. Viewing will be held Friday, May 29, at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. from 2-6 pm. A private funeral service will be conducted at 12 pm Saturday, May 30 @ Macedonia Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.



