Olympia Tsitsera Plethos passed away on February 12, 2019 at the Huntington Assisted Living Community. The oldest daughter of Theodore and Chrysoula Tsitsera, she was born in New Rochelle, New York on October 26, 1927. She graduated from Newport News High School, and James Madison University. On September 10, 1950, she married John George Plethos. Olympia and John owned and operated the Sanitary Restaurant in downtown Newport News from the early 1950's until their retirement in 1990. John passed away December 19, 1991. A lifelong member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church, Olympia was active in the Philoptochos Society and other church-affiliated organizations.She was preceded in death by her brother, Constantine Tsitsera. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Ann Phillips (David) of Alexandria, Virginia, Christine Ferguson (James) of Newport News, and Dorothy Groce (Gregory) of Oakton, Virginia; as well as four grandchildren, Alec Bennett (Susan), Rachel Groce Chrobak (Peter), John Groce and Katherine Ferguson; two great granddaughters, Julia Bennett and Hailey Chrobak; three sisters, Voula Thanos, Athena Markos and Helen Adams; and many nieces and nephews.A Trisagion service will be held at the Peninsula Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., with the family to receive friends afterwards until 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, February 16 at 10:00 am., officiated by Rev. George Chioros. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of The Newport Rehabilitation Center and The Huntington Assisted Living Facility, as well as Interim Hospice Care for their care and compassion for Mrs. Plethos.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for dementia research in memory of Olympia Plethos to the , PO Box 96011 Washington D.C. 20090-6011. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.