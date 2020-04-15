|
|
Omega Richardson, Jr. 83, son of Omega and Frances Debnam Richardson, Sr. born in Louisburg, North Carolina, husband of Nannie V. Richardson (2000) and resident of Hampton, Virginia, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020