Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Omega Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Omega Richardson Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Omega Richardson Jr. Obituary
Omega Richardson, Jr. 83, son of Omega and Frances Debnam Richardson, Sr. born in Louisburg, North Carolina, husband of Nannie V. Richardson (2000) and resident of Hampton, Virginia, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Omega's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -