Oneal Wilton Donavant of Hampton, passed away on February 13, 2019, just 5 days before his 90th birthday. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia, but had resided in Hampton since 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Posey and Thelma; his brothers, the Reverend Arnold Donavant and his wife Alice, Calvin Donavant and his wife Myrtle, Ewell Donavant and his wife Nancy; his sister, Addie Highfill and her husband Bill; his grandson David Knobling; his granddaughters Jeannie Donavant and Chrissy Averett; and his great-grandson Darington Averett.He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ida Martin Donavant; his children, Earl Donavant (Deborah) of Martinsville, Judy Knobling (Bernie Davis) of Hampton, Sharon Goodin of Newport News, Kathryn Knight (Tim Shields) of Newport News, and Curtis Donavant (Debbie Price) of Hampton. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.Oneal was a lifelong carpenter and skilled auto mechanic. He loved auto racing and at one time participated not only in driving a race car, but driving in demolition derbies. Visitation will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News, on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1 to 2 PM. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Peninsula Memorial Park with the Reverend David Lekarczyk officiating. Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.