NEWPORT NEWS- Onycha Bias, 42, passed away on July 7, 2020. A native of Memphis, TN, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Newport News, ran the Shady Green Acres Farm with her family, and was a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol VA Wing MAR088.
Onycha is survived by her husband, Samuel E. Bias; two sons, Brandon and David Bias; parents, Carl and Judy F. Nicely; sister, Linnea Dix; and brother, Josiah Nicely.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, at 3 PM in Bethel Baptist Church, Briarfield Road in Hampton. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Thursday from 6-8 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake on Saturday at 10 AM. www.SturtevantFH.com