Onycha Bias
NEWPORT NEWS- Onycha Bias, 42, passed away on July 7, 2020. A native of Memphis, TN, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Newport News, ran the Shady Green Acres Farm with her family, and was a senior member of the Civil Air Patrol VA Wing MAR088.

Onycha is survived by her husband, Samuel E. Bias; two sons, Brandon and David Bias; parents, Carl and Judy F. Nicely; sister, Linnea Dix; and brother, Josiah Nicely.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, at 3 PM in Bethel Baptist Church, Briarfield Road in Hampton. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Thursday from 6-8 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake on Saturday at 10 AM. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
JUL
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
