Opal Cunningham, 93, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home. Opal had been a peninsula resident for 79 years and was born in Job, W. VA on August 16, 1925. She was a very kind and loving person and was a member of Warwick River Mennonite Church and was very active until later years. Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. Cunningham. Ernest was a Land Developer, Builder and Real Estate Agent. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Herman Butcher (Gloria), Virginia Cunningham (Arther), Arthea Mingee (Ed), Elsie Bevins (Larry), Velma Insley (Buck) and an infant Mary Fern Butcher.Survivors include her siblings, Lawrence Butcher (Nelo), Lillian Hertzler (Howard), and Juanita Owens (Billy). Opal and Earnest did not have any children, however she claimed all the nieces and nephews as her children.Visitation will be from 6 - 7 PM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Warwick River Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019