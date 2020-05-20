Opal Jean Brim, born May 20, 1943, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. She was Baptist in faith. She worked for Coats & Clarks Zipper Factory in Newport News for 22 years. She then worked with Cooper Wagner Lighting and Federal Mogul Lighting in Hampton for 12 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor. She loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends, laughing and enjoying life. She never met a stranger and was known for having a helping hand. She was a beautiful spirit inside and out. Her fur-baby, Parker, was a true little companion to her. Opal is survived by her daughters, Katherine Ayer of Smithfield, Deborah & Edward Holmes of Grandy, NC, and Wanda Brim of Newport News; grandchildren, Joshua Ayer & Taylor Warner of Smithfield, Ian and Justine Brim of Smithfield, Eric & Rebecca Holmes of Bynum, NC, Jeremiah Ingle of Flint Township, MI, and Desiree Holmes & Blair Bradley of Garner, NC; great-grandchildren, Lucian Holmes and Veronica Brim; sister, Lois Searcy of Rutherfordton, NC; sister-in-law, Sandra Rhodes of Forest City, NC; the Smith Family of Tabb; many nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Dixie Crisp. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Pink & Lillian Clara Rhodes; her husband, Oscar B. Brim; her grandson, Jeffery C. Ayer; and son-in-law, Kevin P. Ayer. A life celebration will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Rusty Beck of Parkview Baptist Church, who is also a family friend, with the burial immediately to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive family and friends from 12 pm to 1:30 pm on Thursday, May 21 prior to the funeral at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.