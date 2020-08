Orenthia King Snead, 67, passed away on August 23, 2020 in Newport News. She was born on March 15, 1953 in Reidsville, NC to William J. King and Ellen King. Orenthia owned and operated "My Salon" in Newport News for 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Snead; father, William J. King; brother, Joil King (Shelia); and niece, Leah King. Arrangements in care of Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News Office.



