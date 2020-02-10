|
|
Orgie F. Griffin peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2020, in Newport News. She was born on December 18, 1939, the daughter of the late O'Berry and Harriet Thompson, of Onslow County, North Carolina.
She was a teacher with the Williamsburg-James City County School System. She was a loving and kind person who will be truly missed.
Fond memories will forever remain with her son, Anthony Griffin; granddaughter, Myshea F. Griffin; and other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2020