Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orgie Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orgie F. Griffin


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orgie F. Griffin Obituary
Orgie F. Griffin peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2020, in Newport News. She was born on December 18, 1939, the daughter of the late O'Berry and Harriet Thompson, of Onslow County, North Carolina.

She was a teacher with the Williamsburg-James City County School System. She was a loving and kind person who will be truly missed.

Fond memories will forever remain with her son, Anthony Griffin; granddaughter, Myshea F. Griffin; and other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orgie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -