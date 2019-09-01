|
|
Orine Griffith, 93, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born on November 30, 1925, in Beckley, WV and moved to Virginia in 1939. Orine called Newport News home for 68 years. A faithful Baptist from an early age, Orine held memberships at Denbigh, Immanuel, Temple, and Open Door.
Orine was preceded in death by her parents, Ola and Julia Karnes; siblings, Ola Karnes Jr., Opal Lawson, Owen Karnes, William Bryant Karnes; husbands, Earl Arthur Parker and Tommy Griffith; son, Lawrence Parker; and granddaughter, Kerrie Resler. Left to cherish her memories are her son, David Griffith (Debbie); brother, Lee Karnes (Claire); grandson, Peter Parker (Karen); daughter-in-law, Valerie Parker; four great-grandchildren, eight nephews, four nieces, her church family, and so many others.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Garden of Wisdom, located in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund to either Temple Baptist Church or Open Door Baptist Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019