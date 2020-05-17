Orscelia J. "Celia" Small
1923 - 2020
07/16/1923 - 05/06/2020

Mrs. Small transitioned, peacefully, at 96 years-old.

In 1942, she married her loving, late husband, George Robert Small, Sr. (died 2007). They had 3 children: George "Bobby" Small, Jr. (Carlnetta) of Hampton, VA; Michael A. Small (Cathy) of McKinney, TX; and Janis S. Omide of Newport News. She also have 1 granddaughter (Crystal) & 1 great-grandson (Shamar).

Celia served as a devoted choir member for Third Baptist Church until her health failed. Celia retired from over 30-years of housekeeping for Dr. Robert & Jean Stout, her second family.

After a debilitating fall (2019), Celia convalesced at Newport News Nursing & Rehab Center where she was loved by staff and residents.

Celia was preceded in death by parents--Curtis & Victoria Jennings; husband (Robert); sisters-Marie J. Moore & Alfreda P. Terry; and brothers-Willis, Herman, Phillip (Sr.), and Johnny Jennings.

Celia was very loving and caring, and will be missed by all family & friends. A private viewing was held at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home--with an Interment at Hampton Memorial Gardens. If the country has "reopened", the family plans to have an open Celebration of Orscelia Small's Life in July 2020.

Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Always loved Mrs. Small's Godly spirit, she was a lifetime member of Third Baptist Church in Hampton, we loved her dearly. send my love to the Small family that God may comfort you at this difficult time. Blessings of Comfort.
Frances Pryor
Friend
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a Phenomenal Woman. We will love you and miss you always.
Peace and Comfort during this transitioning time.
Love,
Mattie Marshall
Charlotte, NC
Mattie Marshall
Friend
