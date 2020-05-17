07/16/1923 - 05/06/2020



Mrs. Small transitioned, peacefully, at 96 years-old.



In 1942, she married her loving, late husband, George Robert Small, Sr. (died 2007). They had 3 children: George "Bobby" Small, Jr. (Carlnetta) of Hampton, VA; Michael A. Small (Cathy) of McKinney, TX; and Janis S. Omide of Newport News. She also have 1 granddaughter (Crystal) & 1 great-grandson (Shamar).



Celia served as a devoted choir member for Third Baptist Church until her health failed. Celia retired from over 30-years of housekeeping for Dr. Robert & Jean Stout, her second family.



After a debilitating fall (2019), Celia convalesced at Newport News Nursing & Rehab Center where she was loved by staff and residents.



Celia was preceded in death by parents--Curtis & Victoria Jennings; husband (Robert); sisters-Marie J. Moore & Alfreda P. Terry; and brothers-Willis, Herman, Phillip (Sr.), and Johnny Jennings.



Celia was very loving and caring, and will be missed by all family & friends. A private viewing was held at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home--with an Interment at Hampton Memorial Gardens. If the country has "reopened", the family plans to have an open Celebration of Orscelia Small's Life in July 2020.



