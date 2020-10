Our father was a leader in every sense of the word. He’s greatly missed on this day and every other day, but we were greatly blessed by his warmth, humor, wisdom, empathy, and love. Those were just a few of the gifts he passed on and we strive each day to share them with not only our children, but with everyone we meet. He was the epitome of the saying that certain people have no strangers in their lives, only friends they haven’t met yet.

Rest in Heaven Dad - Kel.

Kelly Jackson

Son