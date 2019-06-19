|
|
Oscar Coppedge
Oscar "Mack" Coppedge, 72, peacefully passed away at his home on June 17, 2019. He was born August 1, 1946 to the late Oscar "Dee" Coppedge and Georgia Sumler Coppedge. He is survived by his brother, George Coppedge (Audrey), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Church of Jesus, 630 Anderson Lane, Hampton, VA. The family has entrusted the body to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019