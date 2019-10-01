|
|
Oscar Franklin Webb, Jr., 71, of Newport News, VA, departed this life on September 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with liver cancer. Oscar was born on June 14, 1948 in Gary, Indiana to the late Oscar Franklin Webb, Sr. and Lucy (Kelly) Webb.
During his life, Oscar served many roles professionally. As a U.S. Marine, he fought in the Vietnam War and was wounded in combat. For his service he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Purple Heart. After his military service, Oscar went on to the civil service sector, working at the Veteran's Administration in Hampton, VA, for 27 years. After his civil service retirement in 2005, he worked for the State of Virginia, at the Hampton Health Department for 10 years until his retirement in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tanya Renee Webb, father, Oscar Franklin Webb Sr., mother, Lucy (Kelly) Webb, and sister Betty Webb-Wallace. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 48 years, Susan Delores Lucas Webb, son, Oscar Franklin Webb III (Michelle), daughters, Tiamet Aisha Webb (Jeffrey), Ebony Luci Webb, six grandchildren, Michael and Anthony Webb (Oscar III), Kaya Lancaster and Gabrielle Webb (Tiamet), and Amaia and Journey Moxon (Ebony), sister, Gwendolyn Webb Sims (Alton), brother, Darnell Webb, sister, Connie Webb (Billy), sister, Wanda Malik (Shareef), brother, Darrell Webb, sister, Darlene Jones (Roy), brother, Noland Webb, brother, Irvin Webb, sister Nina Webb, and a special cousin, Delia "Bootsie" Woods. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends.
During his lifetime, Oscar enjoyed music, dancing, cooking with passion, sports, collage making, poetry, and philosophical discussions about spirituality and knowing oneself and true origins. He was known for his love of driving, sharing a good laugh, being supportive of his family, making the best meals and being generous.
He may have departed this life, but he has earned his wings. To all who were touched to have known Oscar Franklin Webb Jr., remember this passage, Psalm 30:5 King James Version (KJV) "…weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." Rejoice in the life he lived and the legacy he leaves. For it is not how he died, but how he lived that matters most to his family.
A graveside memorial will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 11:00am, at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434. A repast will be held for family and friends at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2717 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666 immediately following the memorial service.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019