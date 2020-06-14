Otelia Hill Suiter
Isle of Wight County:

Shortly after the ushering in of a new day on Monday, June 8, 2020, GOD smiled down on Otelia Hill Suiter and said "My daughter, suffer no more". Otelia was born in Newsom, Virginia to the late Willie and Lenora Hill.

Otelia was a God-fearing lady who worshipped her Lord at the Sandy Mount Baptist Church for many years. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Bartholomew (Simon) Suiter and to this union nine children were born. She was preceded in death by one son, Alton Suiter.

From the union of Otelia and Simon they leave these children to remember their love and legacy; P. Jean Chapman (Lorenzo), Sheila Ridley (Larry), Chester Suiter, Randy Suiter, Janice Holloman (Michael), Timothy Suiter, Tracey Suiter, Aretha Shearn; some wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1pm Monday, June 15, 2020 at Shivers Funeral Chapel. Viewing will take place Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2-4pm also at the Chapel. For more information please visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com

You must obtain tickets from the family to be admitted to the funeral celebration.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel
JUN
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel
