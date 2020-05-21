Otelia Katherine Askins, 84, of Newport News, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2020 at Riverside Doctor's Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born April 19, 1936 in Zuni, Virginia to the late John and Myrtie Eley of Zuni. She graduated from Isle of Wight Training School in Isle of Wight County Virginia in 1955. She attended St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville Virginia and later attended Federal City College (now University of the District of Columbia) in Washington DC.
She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Sylvester Askins, Sr. and a daughter, Patricia Ruffin. She leaves to cherish her memory four sons: Geno Godwin of Williamsburg, Virginia; Carmichael Humble (Michelle) of Washington DC; Tony Dorsey of Charlottesville Virginia and William Askins (Sarah) of Washington DC and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel in Newport News on Saturday May 23rd at 11 AM.
Condolences may be posted online at www.cookebros.com
Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2020.