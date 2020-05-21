Otelia K. Askins
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Otelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otelia Katherine Askins, 84, of Newport News, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2020 at Riverside Doctor's Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born April 19, 1936 in Zuni, Virginia to the late John and Myrtie Eley of Zuni. She graduated from Isle of Wight Training School in Isle of Wight County Virginia in 1955. She attended St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville Virginia and later attended Federal City College (now University of the District of Columbia) in Washington DC.

She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Sylvester Askins, Sr. and a daughter, Patricia Ruffin. She leaves to cherish her memory four sons: Geno Godwin of Williamsburg, Virginia; Carmichael Humble (Michelle) of Washington DC; Tony Dorsey of Charlottesville Virginia and William Askins (Sarah) of Washington DC and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel in Newport News on Saturday May 23rd at 11 AM.

Condolences may be posted online at www.cookebros.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Coretta Jackson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved