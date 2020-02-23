|
Otis Watson, Jr., 73, passed away on February 13, 2020 at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. A native of Littleton, NC, a resident of Hampton/Newport News, Otis was born October 23, 1946 to the late Otis Watson and Kattie W. Watson and married Chrystal S. Watson of Hampton, VA. Otis was a Purple Heart Veteran of the U. S. Army. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA with Elder Vivian Burke officiating. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the funeral home. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 23, 2020