Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Ouida-Gay Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ouida-Gay Upchurch Howell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ouida-Gay Upchurch Howell Obituary
Ouida-Gay Upchurch Howell, 79, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by family after a short illness. Ouida-Gay was born in Norfolk and was the youngest of 5 children. She was a graduate of Norview High School. She began working as a telephone operator before getting married and moving to the Peninsula and starting her family. Soon after the birth of her second child, she began a 40+ year career at Holloman Pontiac and Peninsula Honda. Her co-workers quickly became her extended family; however, being a grandmother became her favorite job.She was preceded in death by her parents, Colquitt Alfred Upchurch and Marie Ethel Upchurch; her siblings, Anna Aurora Mueller, Virginia Hope Leary, Dorothy Marie Bagnell and Colquitt Alfred Upchurch, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Ann Howell-Henley and her husband, Cody Michael Henley; her son, Kenneth Colquitt Howell and his wife, Mary Lynn Bradley-Howell; former husband, Kenneth Roy Howell, Jr.; her grandchildren, Rhett Coleman Henley, Morgan Frances Howell, Madison Nicole Howell, Tyler Colquitt Howell.The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00a.m-11:00a.m. at St. Mary's Star of the Sea on Fort Monroe. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11a.m. at the church by Rev. Father Eric Anokye. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Her granddaughter, Morgan, wrote: "Mimi was such a model of love for me, I feel like the best way to honor her memory is to send more love out in the world." In lieu of flowers, please donate your time or money to a cause close to your heart. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now