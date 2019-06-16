Page Hall Kent



Mr. Page Hall Kent, 93, died peacefully on May 25, 2019, with his niece by his side, at Dominion Village at Williamsburg.



Uncle Page was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Lois Broome Kent, and his



brothers, Lawrason Lee Kent of Newport News and Hobart Kent of Georgia.



Uncle Page is survived by his niece, Nancy Lee Kent Swilley and her husband, Stuart, of



Mattaponi, Virginia, with whom he resided for 6 1/2 years. He is also survived by his sister-in-law,



Jeanne W. Kent of Newport News, his nephew David Wolfe Kent of Williamsburg, and cousins,



nieces, and nephews in Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, and Virginia.



Uncle Page was born on May 17, 1926, in Baltimore, Maryland. After a short time with the Army Air Corp,



he trained as a cabinet maker, worked as a lay missionary in Alaska for the Episcopal Church Army, and then as



an FAA tower mechanic in New Mexico and Texas.



A Memorial Gathering for Uncle Page will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 pm on Sunday,



June 30th, at Schooners Grill, 12567 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News. Please come



and help us celebrate his life!



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to one of the following:



1) The , Southeastern Chapter of Virginia, 213 McLaws Circle #2B,



Williamsburg, Virginia, 23185.



2) The American Parkinson Disease Association, 500 Ray C. Hunt Drive, #6,



Charlottesille, Virginia, 22903.



3) or to . Thank you for helping in the fight to eradicate these diseases



and to help those less fortunate than ourselves.



A very special THANK YOU to Uncle Page's loving and caring providers: Dr. Andrea Chapman-Taliaferro,, Dr. Eric Hecker,



Dr. Geoffrey Kostiner, Dr. Shawke Souiedan, and Dr. Kent Willyard, and all of their super-supportive staff members.



Also, many sincere thanks to the staff at Dominion Village at Williamsburg (where he resided the 3 months before his



passing), the Emergency Room staff at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, Sentara Hospice team members,



and special appreciation to Cody and the caring staff at Bucktrout Funeral Home.







Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary