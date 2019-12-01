|
|
Pamela Ann Morris, 63, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Hampton, she was a lifelong Peninsula resident where she worked for Newport News, Inc. for many years. She loved spending time with her friends, especially at the beach, loved her cats, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed the arts, took ballet and baton classes as a young lady, and was the head majorette her senior year at Bethel High School. Pam loved her grandchildren very much and helped care for her granddaughter, Karina for a number of years and was always available when needed.
Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jane Taylor; survivors include her children, Valerie Steely and her husband, Scott and Leonard W. Morris, III and his wife, Elysse; her grandchildren, Lily, Luke and Karina; her sister, Jill Wentzel and her husband, Mike; and her niece, Taylor Wentzel.
All services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019