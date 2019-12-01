Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
For more information about
Pamela Morris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Ann Morris


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Ann Morris Obituary
Pamela Ann Morris, 63, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Hampton, she was a lifelong Peninsula resident where she worked for Newport News, Inc. for many years. She loved spending time with her friends, especially at the beach, loved her cats, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed the arts, took ballet and baton classes as a young lady, and was the head majorette her senior year at Bethel High School. Pam loved her grandchildren very much and helped care for her granddaughter, Karina for a number of years and was always available when needed.

Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jane Taylor; survivors include her children, Valerie Steely and her husband, Scott and Leonard W. Morris, III and his wife, Elysse; her grandchildren, Lily, Luke and Karina; her sister, Jill Wentzel and her husband, Mike; and her niece, Taylor Wentzel.

All services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -