Pamela Branham of Hayes, went down fighting on April 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home, but now she is Heaven bound. Her parents, Randy and Hazel Oliver, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Branham, and her sister, Deborah Cutchin. Pamela loved the Lord and was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. She was a TobyMac lover, and also enjoyed being outside to watch birds, however, fishing as many hours and days as possible was her true passion. Due to the CO-VID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society PO Box 385 Gloucester, VA 23061. Please visit our website www.hoggfh.com to sign the family guest book. Services by Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020