Pamela Bryan Mackintosh, 67 Pamela Bryan Mackintosh passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Fountainview Center in Atlanta, GA after an extended illness. She was born on December 21, 1951 in Newport News, VA to H. Jennings and Mary Jane Bryan.Pam grew up in Newport News and was a graduate of Ferguson High School. After high school, she graduated from Radford University in 1976 with a degree in Nursing. Pam married Alexander H. Mackintosh in 1977 in Newport News, VA and subsequently lived in Winston-Salem, NC; Shaker Heights, OH; Wyomissing, PA; Hong Kong and Atlanta, GA. Pam was preceded in death by her father H. Jennings Bryan Jr. Pam is survived by her husband, Sandy; her mother, Mary Jane Bryan of Newport News, VA; her daughter and son in law, Laura Mackintosh and R. Grant Gandy of Atlanta, GA; sons Alexander H. Mackintosh Jr. of Raleigh, NC and Stuart K. Mackintosh of Birmingham, AL; brothers, Henry Jennings Bryan III of Newport News, VA and Thomas David Bryan of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren Alex, Mack and George Gandy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ( ). Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary