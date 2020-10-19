1/1
Pamela Christner
1962 - 2020
Pamela Christner passed away on Wednesday, October 14th. Pam was born on August 13th, 1962 to Carolyn Brennaman and Gary Davis, and was a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads. She fought cancer three times and was a hero to her family and friends for the strength and hope she was able to keep through it all.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Brennaman; and father, Gary Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Brandi Torres; son-in-law, Victor Torres; and grandchildren, Jaxon and Isabelle; boyfriend, William "Budda" Gibson; sister, Janet Stith; brother-in-law, Tom Stith; nieces, Carrie Anderson and Jessica Talcott; sister, Linda Rogers; and nephews, Jamie and Josh Rogers.

Her funeral service will take place at Peninsula Funeral Home on Monday, October 19th, at 6 p.m, with visitation until 8 p.m. She will be buried at Peninsula Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 20th, at 1 p.m.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
