Pamela Cook Spence age 66, passed away peacefully at her home on Sarah's Creek Thursday morning April 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her best friend and the love of her life, husband David Chase Spence, Jr. Pam was an active member of numerous Bible studies throughout the Hampton Roads area and was proud to share her passion for the Lord with others. She lived her faith in every aspect of her life and looked forward to the promise of Heaven so she could be reunited with her husband. Pam enjoyed everything about life including gardening and her dogs, but her true passion was her family. She adored her kids and their spouses, but she lived for her grandsons, Spencer and CJ. She will always be remembered for her hospitality, generosity, kindness, and gentle spirit. Pam loved to entertain and was the life of the party wherever she went. Her vibrant personality showed through in her love of the colors, hot pink and lime green. Survivors include her daughter, Katie Spence Leigh and husband Chris of Bena, her son David Chase Spence III and wife Courtney of Poquoson, two grandsons, David Chase ("CJ") Spence IV and Spencer Paul Leigh, sister, Peggy Wright( Mike), niece Amy Geddings (Bryan), nephews Chip Wright (Tracy), John Cook (Andrea), and James Cook (Missy). A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Union Baptist Church in Hayes and will be conducted by Reverend Bill West and Pastor Richard Whiteheart. A reception in Union Hall will be held immediately following the service. Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-002. Katie and Chase would like to express a special thank you to their mother's caregivers Janie Marshall, Diana Shackelford and Karina Arntz for their compassion and kindness.