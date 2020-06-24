Ms. Pamela Everette, loving mother and care-giver transitioned on Wednesday, June 17th 2020 at her home in Newport News, VA. She is survived by her two daughters Mrs. Ebony Butler (Terry), Mrs. Precious Bentley (Patrick), 7 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and family in love. She is proceeded in death be her mother Carolyn Everette, father Robert Hunter and Grandson Terry E. Butler Jr. The memorial services for Ms. Everette will be held Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. It is the desire of the Everette Family that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Professional Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store