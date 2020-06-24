Pamela Everette
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Pamela Everette, loving mother and care-giver transitioned on Wednesday, June 17th 2020 at her home in Newport News, VA. She is survived by her two daughters Mrs. Ebony Butler (Terry), Mrs. Precious Bentley (Patrick), 7 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 5 sisters, and family in love. She is proceeded in death be her mother Carolyn Everette, father Robert Hunter and Grandson Terry E. Butler Jr. The memorial services for Ms. Everette will be held Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. It is the desire of the Everette Family that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Professional Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved